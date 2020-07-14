Police arrest pastor for allegedly defiling 10-year-old girl in Ogun

NIGERIA: Nigerian police force
Nigerian police force used to illustrate the story

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 59-year-old pastor of the Light Christian Church, Odeda, for allegedly defiling a 10-year-old girl.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, a deputy superintendent of police, said in a statement on Tuesday in Abeokuta, that the pastor was arrested following a report by the father of the victim.

According to the father, the suspect saw his daughter playing with other children when he led her to get his key from his room.

“He called her to go and bring his key for him in his room, while the innocent girl was going into the room, the pastor followed her behind, pushed her into the bed, covered her mouth with his hands and forcefully had carnal knowledge of her.

“Upon the report, the DPO Odeda Division, CSP Ajayi Williams, detailed his detectives to the scene where the randy pastor was promptly arrested.

“On interrogation, the pastor owned up to the crime and he is currently being detained at Odeda police station, while the victim has been taken to General Hospital Odeda for medical attention,” the statement said.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ebrimson, had ordered the transfer of the suspect to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State CIID for further investigation and prosecution.

(NAN)

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application