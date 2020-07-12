Police confirm killing of suspected gang leader in Ibadan

Nigeria Police officers are working with the military to counter insurgency.
Nigeria Police officers .

The police in Oyo State on Sunday confirmed the killing of a suspected gang leader in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Abiola Ebila was killed around 12 p.m. on Sunday during a reprisal attack by a rival gang at the Kudeti area of Ibadan.

Mr Ebila was the alleged mastermind of the killing of the rival gang leader, Moshood Oladokun, in May during a clash of the two gangs.

It was gathered that Mr Oladokun’s group on Sunday killed Mr Ebila during a retaliatory attack.

Police spokesperson in the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the incident on Sunday.

“Yes, he has been killed. But I am yet to get details of the incident. We will brief the press when we get details of the incident.

“Police have been deployed to the area to maintain peace,” the officer said.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application