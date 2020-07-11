Accident claims six lives in Ondo

FILE PHOTO: FRSC officials at a scene of an accident
FILE PHOTO: FRSC officials at a scene of an accident

No fewer than six persons have been confirmed dead in a road accident that occurred between Ore and Ondo town on Saturday in Ondo State.

A witness, who did not want his name mentioned, said that the accident involved a commercial Volkswagen Jetta car with registration number REE 446 KP and a truck.

According to the witness, the truck had a brake failure and rammed into the car, which was coming from the opposite direction.

“Rescuers had to use (an) axe to cut the car to pieces, to be able to bring out the victims,” the witness said.

Ondo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ahmed Hassan, who confirmed the incident, said the deceased have been deposited at the mortuary while the injured were receiving treatment in a nearby hospital.

Mr Hassan cautioned drivers to always check their vehicles and avoid speeding whenever they are on the wheels.

(NAN)

