Lagos govt seals laboratory for illegally conducting COVID-19 tests

Related News

The Lagos State Ministry of Health on Friday sealed a private laboratory for carrying out COVID-19 tests against the regulation of the state government.

The private laboratory identified as Acouns Medical Laboratory and Diagnostic Centre is located at Banana Island, Ikoyi area of the state.

Giving the update on its Twitter handle, the ministry disclosed that the laboratory was situated in a pharmacy and lacked the required government approval to carry out COVID-19 tests.

The health commissioner, Akin Abayomi, earlier listed the names of the approved private laboratories that are allowed to carry out COVID-19 tests.

The seven approved laboratories, which formed a consortium of private laboratories went through a rigorous process to ensure they meet the required standard to carry out COVID-19 tests, the commissioner said.

The approved private laboratories are;

Total Medical Services,

SynLab,

54 Gene,

Medbury Medical Services,

Biologix Medical Services,

02 Medical Services, and

Clina Lancent Laboratory.

Mr Abayomi earlier announced that it is illegal for any private laboratory to manage COVID-19 patients or conduct tests without the approval of the government.

Following the sealing of the lab, the ministry said it will continue to ensure the adherence of hospitals and laboratories to government regulations to guarantee the well-being of Lagosians.

laboratory for illegally conducting COVID-19 tests

“Citizens are advised to desist from patronizing Health facilities not accredited by Lagos government for testing or management of COVID-19 cases as this poses danger to the community and staff of such facilities.

“It is illegal to manage COVID-19 cases outside of an accredited facility. As a public, we implore you not to go for test or treatment in a private facility that has not been accredited by government. It is dangerous and you might certainly put you at risk,” the ministry wrote

The ministry urged residents to cooperate with the government and help contain the spread of the coronavirus.