Lagos APC threatens sanctions against members suing party’s caretaker committee

Any member of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress found instituting legal action against the party will face sanctions ranging from suspension to expulsion, the APC state chairman, Tunde Balogun, has said.

In a statement issued Friday, Mr Balogun said party members should exhaust all internal conflict resolution processes as stipulated by the APC constitution.

“We are trying to restore order and decorum to the party and thus no member should seek to sow confusion,” Mr Balogun said.

“Any party member involved in the institution of any such case should withdraw the case from court forthwith. Failure to do so, will subject that party member to sanctions enumerated in the constitution, which may include suspension or expulsion.

“No party can flourish when members engage in instituting frivolous court cases for the sole purpose of causing disunity and turmoil. This is an act of gross indiscipline which cannot be sustained and which we will not allow.”

The party’s threat came as a party member, Lateef Arigbaruwo, dragged the APC national leadership before a federal high court in Lagos seeking the sack of the recently appointed Mai Mala Buni caretaker committee.

Mr Balogun said he believes the plaintiff is not a member of the APC “because it is highly doubtful that a bonafide member of the APC in Lagos in good standing
would initiate such an action.”

He added that the matter will be investigated.

PREMIUM TIMES was unable to reach Mr Arigbaruwo. His listed phone number was switched off.

“Here, I want to reiterate the stance of the APC in Lagos. No party member should file a court action regarding the recent National Executive Committee meeting of the party in Abuja particularly if that person has not even sought to initiate internal conflict resolution processes to resolve any dispute they may have with the NEC decisions.

“Filing any such legal action is clearly against the spirit and letter of the party constitution, which prohibits legal action before a member exhausts all internal resolution
mechanisms. Our resolve against institution of any court case by any member is in consonance with the constitution of the party.”

