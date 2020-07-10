Lagos Assembly lawmaker ‘might have died of COVID-19’ – Colleague

Related News

The lawmaker representing Kosofe Constituency II at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Tunde Braimoh, whose death was announced in the early hours of Friday might have contracted coronavirus.

Hakeem Sokunle, Chairman, House Committee on Health, said the late Mr Braimoh might have died of COVID-19 and it was possible he had contracted it from late Bayo Osinowo with whom he was a close confidant.

Mr Osinowo was the senator representing Lagos East at the National Assembly before he died of coronavirus last month. Before he was elected a senator, he represented Kosofe Constituency I at the Lagos House of Assembly between 2003 and 2019.

“We have been battling it for a while now before his sudden demise. It is so sad we eventually lost him,” said Mr Sokunle.

“It is assumed he may have likely contracted the virus from late Pepperito with whom you are much aware he was a close confidant, it is confirmed he died of COVID-19.”

Until his sudden death, Mr Braimoh was the Chairman, House Committee on Information, Security and Strategy who made copious contributions to state developmental policy debate on the floor of the House.

Victor Akande, representing Ojo Constituency I, also confirmed his demise to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Lagos.

Mr Akande noted that his death was shocking because the late Braimoh was always cautious of his health status.

He said: “It is true that we lost Tunde Braimoh, I could not sleep since 1 a.m. when I learnt about his demise, he is one of those who never toyed with his health matters.

“Highly cautious and will always maintain strict adherence to all medical counsels from the appropriate quarters as it concerns prevention of this spread of COVID-19 scourge.

“He would be sorely missed, he was such a fine breed whose impact will ever remain a point of reference.”