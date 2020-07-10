Lagos Assembly lawmaker, Tunde Braimoh, is dead

Related News

The lawmaker representing Kosofe Constituency 1 at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Tunde Braimoh, is dead, officials have said.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Kosofe Local Government Chairman, Taiwo Fadipe, confirmed the death to Punch newspaper. He said Buraimoh died after a brief illness.

Reliable sources at the assembly also confirmed the development to PREMIUM TIMES.

Until his death, Mr Braimoh was an active member of the state’s parliament and the chairman of its committee on information.

Mr Braimoh was from the same senatorial district as a late senator, Bayo Osinowo, who represented Lagos East Senatorial District until his death in June.

Mr Osinowo had represented Kosofe Constituency 2 at the Lagos assembly for more than three terms until his election into the Senate in 2019, replacing Gbenga Ashafa.

On June 16, Mr Braimoh had written a poem in honour of the late senator, whom he described as his leader and mentor.

According to one of his colleagues who does not want to be named since he has not been authorised to do so, Mr Braimoh was last seen in the chamber about two weeks ago, but he was, however, not officially reported sick.

Late lawmaker representing Kosofe Constituency 1 at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Tunde Braimoh. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter handle of Braimoh]

The source said the news of his colleague’s death was broken to him at 2 a.m.

“It is shocking. This honourable was one of the most intelligent among us. I did not see him throughout last week and also this week. But we didn’t bother because unofficially members have been skipping sittings because of COVID-19 pandemic,” the member said.

Also confirming the development, an official of the assembly, who also asked not to be named, told PREMIUM TIMES that the parliament’s staff received the information officially at 4 a.m.