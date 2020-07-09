Oyo govt donates dialysis machine to UCH

Related News

The Oyo State Government has donated a dialysis machine to the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan towards ensuring proper examination and treatment of COVID – 19 patients in the hospital.

The Permanent Secretary of the state’s Ministry of Health, Ayoola Adebisi, while presenting the machine also assured the management of the hospital of more support from the state government for the fight against COVID -19 in the state .

“This dialysis machine is one of the consignments this administration has for this facility in fighting the pandemic, however, more of interventions are still coming to UCH,” the permanent secretary added.

The Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee of the hospital, Victor Akinmoladun , who received the machine on behalf of the hospital, said it would add value to coronavirus treatment procedures in the college.

He also assured that the dialysis machine would be committed to those who require dialysis and tested positive for COVID – 19, adding,”Today, we have the dialysis machine from Oyo state government, there are patients who require dialysis but who may be COVID – 19 positive.

“We have been unable to use our regular machines for the dialysis of such patients because once we have used those machines for COVID-19 positive patients, it becomes difficult or virtually impossible to use the same for others who are not with COVID-19.

“So, we have been struggling, we don’t have the capacity to totally commit our machines to the treatment of COVID – 19 patients who have COVID-19,” Mr Akinmoladun said

He thanked the government for its support to the college in fighting the pandemic.