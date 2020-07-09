Ondo 2020: Olusola Oke speaks on APC screening process

Related News

One of the twelve aspirants jostling for the governorship ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State, Olusola Oke, has reacted to the private screening process of the party.

Mr Oke contested the governorship election in 2012 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and in 2016 on the platform of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) but lost to former governor Olusegun Mimiko and the present governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, respectively.

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES on Thursday morning on the outcome of the screening, he confirmed that he was screened on Wednesday alongside five other governorship aspirants of the party at an undisclosed venue in Abuja.

“I was on the list of six aspirants screened yesterday. I was duly screened; the six other aspirants would be screened today.

“It was a fair process, the people there were veteran politicians and I see them as mature and reasonable people,” Mr Oke said.

This corroborated the comment of the Ondo State governor, Mr Akeredolu, who had earlier taken to his Twitter page to shower praises on the screening committee with emphasis on their professionalism and courteousness of the panel.

However, when asked why the screening did not take place at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja and in the presence of journalists, Mr Oke gave no explanation. He said he was not screened in a hotel but “at a point designated for that purpose in Abuja. I think they (screening committee) just did it outside the prime view of the public.”

This newspaper also contacted Yekini Nabena, the acting spokesperson of the party. He did not return calls and messages sent to him.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the Yobe State governor, Mala Buni, who heads the APC’s caretaker committee, has adopted an indirect mode of primary for the July 20 APC governorship primary in Ondo State.

Yobe State Governor, Mai-Mala Buni

This was also the resolution of the sacked Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee (NWC).

The names of the twelve aspirants jostling for the state governorship ticket under the platform of the APC are Olusola Iji, Odimayo Okunjimi, Olayide Adelaml, Isaac Kekemeke, Merrs Akeredolu and Oke.

Other six aspirants scheduled to be screened today, Thursday, at the ‘undisclosed venue’ are lfeoluwa Oyedele, Olajumoke Anifowoshe, Awodeyi Akinsehinwa, Akinola Colinus, Olubukola Olarogba, Okunola Adetula, Segun Abraham and Nathaniel Adojutelegan.