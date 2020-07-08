Seven-year-old reports grandfather to police for alleged maltreatment

Nigerian Police on patrol
Nigerian Police

A seven-year-old girl has dragged her grandfather, Joseph Akporugo, and his wife, Janet, to the police in Ogun State for allegedly maltreating her after the death of her father.

Police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who on Wednesday disclosed the arrest of the couple,said the girl had contacted a police constable living close to their house in Awa-ijebu to narrate her ordeal in the hands of her grandfather and his wife

“A 57-year-old man, Joseph Akporugo, and his wife Janet have been arrested by men of Ogun State police command for maltreating a seven-year-old girl who incidentally is the granddaughter of the man”, Mr Oyeyemi said in a statement.

He said the girl was noticed to have wounds all over her body, allegedly inflicted by the couple who accused her of killing her father with witchcraft.

“The little girl who is having wounds all over her body walked into the house of a police constable living very close to their house in Awa-ijebu and reported to him about the maltreatment meted out to her by her grandfather and his wife who she has been living with since the death of her biological father.

“She narrated how the couple put rubber on fire and used it to burn her all over her body on allegation that she is a witch and that she used her witchcraft to kill her biological father.”

Mr Oyeyemi said the constable thereafter took the victim to Awa-Ijebu police station where the case was incidented, adding that the divisional police officer subsequently detailed detectives to the couple’s house where they were promptly arrested.

