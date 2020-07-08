Makinde constitutes councils for Oyo tertiary institutions

Seyi Makinde: Oyo State Governor
Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has constituted the governing councils of tertiary institutions owned by the state.

A statement issued on Tuesday by Taiwo Adisa, the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, announced this in a statement in Ibadan.

The statement said the board of the Oyo State Waste Management Board was also constituted.

According to the statement, the chairpersons and board members for state-owned institutions announced were for The Polytechnic, Ibadan; Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Adeseun Ogundoyin Polytechnic, Eruwa; and Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo; among others.

The statement further announced the appointment of the chairperson of the governing councils of the state-owned tertiary institutions, including Samuel Ogundiran (The Ibarapa Polytechnic, Eruwa) and Mathew Odedokun (Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo).

Others are Bisi Ojebola (College of Education, Lanlate); Sunday Ajayi (Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki); Lateef Sanni (Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igbo Ora) and Kunle Akinyemi (The Polytechnic, Ibadan).

“Those appointed as members of The Ibarapa Polytechnic, Eruwa are Alhaji Musiliu Oyedemi; Barr. Segun Adebayo; Mrs Alice Adedokun; Mr Wazir Adekunle and Alhaji Azeem Badmus.

“Mr Banji Folaranmi; Al-Hassan Sakirat; Alhaji Liadi Busari and Chief Joshua Oyetunde were appointed as members of the Governing Council of Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, Oyo.

“Similarly, Alhaji Aliyu Tajudeen; Mrs Lawal Jumoke; Mr Ajayi-Ope Phillips and Mrs Mojisola Akande were appointed as members of the College of Education, Lanlate’s Governing Council.

“For the Governing Council of the Oke Ogun Polytechnic, Saki, Dr. Omotayo Funmilola Olubunmi; Mr. Isiaka Adegbayi Kareem; Prof. Stephen Adegbite; Mr Ife Oyelere and Mr. Balogun Nurudeen were appointed as members.

“Mr Abdulrahman Alayande; Dr. Abegunde Ilori Amos; Mrs. Tunrayo Ajeigbe; Princess Adenike Adedoja; Mr. Lukman Balogun; Mr. Olalekan Kazeem Bello; Taiwo Akano; Mr. Adesope Elijah and Mr. Olawuwo Samuel were appointed as members of the Oyo State College of Agriculture and Technology, Igbo Ora’s Governing Council.

“For The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Prof. Sarafadeen Kareem; Prof. S.G. Odewumi; Jide Ojolowo; Mr. Adedapo Joshua; Moji Adeyemi; Abiola Taoreed and Bola Akinyemi were appointed as members of its Governing Council, ” it said.

The statement said that Seun Adelore would continue to chair the board of the state’s Waste Management Agency.

Members of the agency’s board, it added, included Johnson Ojebiyi, Azeez Adeoti, Lamunyegun Moses, Salawudeen Tajudeen, Ayuba Akinsola, Lukman Adesina, Isiaka Aliu, Janet Oguntona, Yusuf Sarafa and Shuaibu Oladayo.

(NAN)

