Ekiti APC group ignores Buhari’s directive, continue litigation against party

Related News

A group of aggrieved politicians from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State has vowed to pursue its litigation against the party despite a recent directive from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mr Buhari recently said all pending cases against the APC by its members be withdrawn to pave the way for reconciliation.

While demanding the dissolution of the National Working Committee which saw the exit of Adams Oshiomhole as the national chairman of the party, the president, at a National Executive Council meeting had enjoined party members to withdraw cases in court instituted against the party without delay.

An APC caucus meeting held in Ado Ekiti on Saturday and chaired by the state governor, Kayode Fayemi, had also directed members to embrace a ceasefire and withdraw all pending cases in court.

Defiant

The Ekiti group, called Stakeholders’ Forum, had sued the party’s executive committees from the ward to the state level.

The forum, which comprises the special adviser to the president on political matters, Babafemi Ojudu, Tony Adeniyi and others, had prior to Mr Buhari’s directive, approached an Abuja high court seeking the dissolution of the party’s executive across the different tiers in the state.

The forum has now said it would not withdraw its litigation, arguing that it would amount to allowing illegality in the party in respect of the composition of the party executives, to continue.

A statement on Tuesday by the group and signed by its chairman, Mr Adeniyi, and its Secretary, Femi Adeleye, said a resolution of the forum on Saturday was to ensure that the cases run their courses at the courts.

The forum said while it is in support of reconciliation, “Mr Fayemi and his group failed to invite members of the forum for such reconciliation.”

“We would have loved to be there to present our case but they refused to invite us and we are not bothered because we know Dr Fayemi do(es) not want genuine reconciliation,” the statement said.

“We are ready for genuine and sincere reconciliation where the injustices and illegalities perpetrated by the present leadership will be properly addressed.

“We express our love for APC and affirm that this disagreement is not personal but patriotic.

“We do not want to lose elections in Ekiti again. If we allow things to continue the way it is our fate in 2022 will be worse than the first coming of Dr Kayode Fayemi.

“Our action is a wakeup call. We are also not against our party members holding executive offices,” they said.

Threats of sanctions

Meanwhile, the APC State Publicity Secretary, Ade Ajayi, advised the aggrieved members to comply with the presidential and party directive “to avert punishment.”

“The NEC is the highest decision making organ of the party,” he said.

READ ALSO:

“It had taken a decision coupled with the presidential order by President Buhari, so I don’t expect the leaders to gamble with these orders as loyal party men.

“The State Executive Council and Ekiti stakeholders’ caucus had also taken a position and said all members must comply. It is for the sake of the party and the action was not selfish.

“If they should defy the orders and fail to withdraw the case in court, then we will apply the party’s constitution in dealing with the situation.

“But we appeal to them to take the path of honour and withdraw the case honourably.”