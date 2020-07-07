COVID-19: Ijebu traditional council cancels Ojude Oba festival

Related News

The Ijebu Traditional Council in Ogun State has cancelled the annual Ojude Oba festival for this year over concerns for the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The paramount ruler of Ijebuland, Sikiru Adetona, announced this through the Ijebu Regberegbe council platforms. He said all the arrangements would now be refocussed on the 2021 edition of the festival.

in a letter to the Ojude Oba planning committee signed by Ebumare of Ago-Iwoye, Mr Adenugba confirmed the development.

“On the instruction of our royal father, Kabiyesi Alayeluwa, the Awujale of Ijebuland, HRM Oba Dr Sikiru Adetona, I wish to inform you that due to the Covid 19 pandemic, the 2020 Ojude Oba ceremony is hereby cancelled.

“Kindly help to pass the information round to all the horse riding families and members of the regberegbes,” the letter stated.

Mr Adenuga said the attires and others accessories already bought by the people would be kept till the 2021 edition but enjoined those yet to make their financial contributions for the festival to do so.

He said those who have yet to pay their 2020 dues will have to make the full payment with the 2021 dues, and urged residents to continue to adhere to safety measures in place to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease.

Ojude Oba Festival