Ondo 2020: APC appoints screening, appeal committee

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would inaugurate Ondo State’s election screening and appeal committees for aspirants in the upcoming election at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday.

The party appointed former interim National Secretary, Tijjani Tumsa, to chair the screening committee and Umar Lawan-Kareto to chair the screening appeal committee.

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists by Yekini Nabena, the Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC on Monday evening.

Others in the screening committee are Solomon Johnny, Ayobami Oyolawo, Princess Gloria Akubomdu, Eugene Udo, Usman Dalhatu, Fati Bala, Okay Onyejekwe and Shehu Adamaraji (Secretary).

Also in the appeal committee are Ibrahim Ebbo, Christian O. Ogwo (Rtd.), Danladi Chambas, Imabong Ubo, Odeh Sam, Mojeed Alabi, Opeyemi Ajayi and Andrew Uchendu (Secretary).

Prominent among the APC aspirants are incumbent governor Rotimi Akeredolu and Olusegun Abraham, a Lagos-based businessman, who contested against the incumbent in 2016 and came second in the primary.

Others are Olusola Oke, who has contested twice as a candidate in 2012 and 2016 on the platforms of different political parties, Ife Oyedele – the Executive Director (Technical) of Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC), and Isaac Kekemeke, a former APC chairman in Ondo.

Screening Committee

Alh. Tijjani Musa Tumsa – Chairman

Solomon Johnny

Ayobami Oyolawo

Princess Gloria Akubomdu

Rt. Hon. Eugene Udo

Barr. Usman Dalhatu

Amb. Fati Bala

Prof. Okay Onyejekwe

Prof. Shehu Adamaraji – Secretary

Screening Appeal Committee

Alh. Umar Lawan-Kareto – Chairman

Hon. Ibrahim Ebbo

Maj. Gen. Christian O. Ogwo (Rtd.)

Alh. Danladi Chambas, Imabong Ubo

Barr. Odeh Sam

Prof. Mojeed Alabi

Rt. Hon. Opeyemi Ajayi

Senator Andrew Uchendu – Secretary