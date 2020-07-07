Coronavirus: Osun records 13 new cases, discharges 21

Gboyega Oyetola, Governor of Osun State.
The Osun State Government has confirmed 13 new cases of coronavirus, an official said.

The state also confirmed the discharge of 21 patients from its treatment and isolation centres on Monday.

According to the state’s health commissioner, Rafiu Isamotu, the newly recorded cases had contacts with previous ones in Osun.

Mr Isamotu urged residents of the state to always observe all the precautionary measures laid down against the spread of the virus.

He also said the latest development brings the number of confirmed cases in Osun to 178 with 87 active.

“With the latest development, the number of active cases as at (of) today, Monday, July 6, is 87. We have 178 confirmed case out of which the State has successfully treated and discharged 84 patients while seven deaths have been recorded,” he said.

As part of efforts to curb the spread of the disease, at least four local government areas where recent cases were recorded are on total lockdown in Osun.

