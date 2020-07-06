Recoveries from COVID-19 exceed 1,700 in Lagos – Official

Related News

A total number of 1,771 patients have recovered from coronavirus infection in Lagos, following the discharge of 31 more patients, the state governor announced on Monday.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu said the patients, comprising 16 females and 19 males, were discharged after testing negative to the infection.

“31 more COVID-19 Lagos patients; 16 females and 19 males all Nigerians were discharged from our Isolation facilities today to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 13 from Agidingbi, 8 from Onikan, 8 from Gbagada, 1 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospita, Yaba and 1 from LUTH Isolation Centres wBabajide Sanwo-Oluere discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID-19.

“This brings to 1771, the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged from Lagos Isolation Centres,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state health commissioner, Akin Abayomi, said the state has conducted a total number of 43,978 COVID-19 tests, with 11,264 confirmed cases.

“Total COVID-19 positive cases in Lagos now stands at 11,264. Total number of 43,978 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in Lagos till date.

“6, 594 of the cases monitored in communities by COVID-19 Lagos response team have either fully recovered or positively responding to treatments,” Mr Abayomi tweeted.

As of Monday, Lagos had 364 active cases admitted in isolation centres while 177 deaths have been recorded from the infection.

The state governor urged residents to continue practising good personal hygiene, physical distancing and use face masks.