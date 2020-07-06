Ondo Deputy Governor sues Assembly to prevent impeachment

Ondo Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi (PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter)

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, on Monday sued the House of Assembly over alleged plans to remove him from office.

He said the decision is to halt plans by the assembly to begin his impeachment process for leaving the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Ajayi through his lawyer, I. Olatoke, filed a suit seeking to halt the impeachment proceeding and enforce his fundamental right of association at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Aside the House of Assembly, the suit filed by his lawyer has the Inspector General of Police, State Commissioner Of Police, State Security Service (SSS) and the Speaker of the Assembly, David Oleyeloogun as defendants.

It is not clear if the suit has been assigned to a judge.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Ajayi resigned his membership of the APC and moved out of his official residence.

He joined the PDP and was formally welcomed to the party by its national chairman, Uche Secondus.

According to him, the APC has ‘become a poisoned space’ with one man ‘kneeling on its neck’.

He has been screened by PDP and is expected to contest in the party’s primary ahead of the October gubernatorial election.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application