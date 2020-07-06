Ondo Deputy Governor sues Assembly to prevent impeachment

Related News

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, on Monday sued the House of Assembly over alleged plans to remove him from office.

He said the decision is to halt plans by the assembly to begin his impeachment process for leaving the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Ajayi through his lawyer, I. Olatoke, filed a suit seeking to halt the impeachment proceeding and enforce his fundamental right of association at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Aside the House of Assembly, the suit filed by his lawyer has the Inspector General of Police, State Commissioner Of Police, State Security Service (SSS) and the Speaker of the Assembly, David Oleyeloogun as defendants.

It is not clear if the suit has been assigned to a judge.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Ajayi resigned his membership of the APC and moved out of his official residence.

He joined the PDP and was formally welcomed to the party by its national chairman, Uche Secondus.

According to him, the APC has ‘become a poisoned space’ with one man ‘kneeling on its neck’.

He has been screened by PDP and is expected to contest in the party’s primary ahead of the October gubernatorial election.