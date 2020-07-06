Coronavirus: Akeredolu recovers, tests negative

Related News

Barely a week after testing positive for the new coronavirus, the governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, said he has tested negative.

He disclosed this during a weekly press briefing on Monday.

“Today I delivered my weekly #COVIDー19 briefing in person after receiving news this morning that I tested Negative for Covid. I am grateful for all your support and prayers. We will win the Covid 19 fight in Ondo State.

Today I delivered my weekly #COVIDー19 briefing in person after receiving news this morning that I tested Negative for Covid. I am grateful for all your support and prayers. We will win the Covid 19 fight in Ondo State. #Thread pic.twitter.com/nzCACEfZUX — Arakunrin Akeredolu (@RotimiAkeredolu) July 6, 2020

“As a mark of respect for the departed and as part of the mourning period, we have not appointed a new commissioner for Health. I have only approved that my Special Adviser on Health supervises the Ministry until we take further decision.”

“Presently, the Infectious Disease Hospital here in Akure has been stretched to the limits, so also are our medical equipment and personnel. The obvious implication of this for us, is that prevention is the best way to reduce pressure on cure.

“A total of 20 people have lost their lives to the Virus while over 472 have tested positive to the infection. While the number of confirmed cases have escalated, the number of discharged cases as of today is 113.

“We have commenced Covid19 testing at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo while the Akure Testing Centre will also commence in due course. Our third center in Ondo is currently being designed.

READ ALSO:

“I do not believe the life of anyone in the state is worth a dirty struggle for office. It must be noted that elections and the results obtained thereof are only meaningful to an existing, safe and healthy society where peace and prosperity reign.

“My dear people, in spite of the vicissitude of the times, I wish to tell you that I am unshaken in my conviction and faith in our ability to overcome this pandemic. I urge us all to act responsibly, deepen our prayers for divine intervention and perfect healing for our state”, the governor said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported Mr Akeredolu’s health status last week.

This newspaper also reported the death of Wahab Adegbenro, the Ondo State commissioner for health who died from COVID-19 complications.