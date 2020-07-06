Akeredolu appoints new SSG

Related News

The Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has announced the appointment of Temitayo Oluwatuyi “Tukana” as the new Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

The appointment follows the resignation of Ifedayo Abegunde from the position.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that Mr Abegunde resigned his appointment on Monday.

He confirmed the resignation in a telephone interview.

He thanked Mr Akeredolu for the opportunity to serve the state.

Mr Akeredolu announced the appointment of Mr Oluwatuyi on his official Twitter page on Monday.

“Today, I announced the appointment of Hon. Temitayo Oluwatuyi “Tukana” as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG) to resume immediately following the resignation of Hon. Ifedayo Abegunde,” the governor wrote.