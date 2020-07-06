Court remands man for allegedly raping teenager

Court
Court symbol used to illustrate the story.

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Iyaganku, Oyo State, on Monday ordered a 20-year-old bricklayer, Sodiq Raifu, who allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl, remanded in police custody, pending legal advice.

Mr Raifu, who resides in Olorunda – Aba area, Akobo, Ibadan, is charged with one count of defilement.

Magistrate Titilayo Oyekanmi did not take Mr Raifu’s plea but ordered him remanded pending legal advice from the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Ms Oyekanmi adjourned the matter until October 5, for mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Sunday Ojeleye, told the court that Mr Raifu committed the offence on June 23, at about 7 p.m.

Mr Ojeleye alleged that Mr Rafiu ambushed the victim who was heading home after hawking and raped her.

He said that the victim’s father reported the matter at the Akobo Police Station, Ibadan and was later transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Iyaganku.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 357 and is punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code Cap 38 , Vol. II, Laws of Oyo State 2000

(NAN)

