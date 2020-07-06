FG to resume Third Mainland Bridge repairs

Vehicular Traffic reduces at Iyana Oworo Area as a result of closure of 3rd Mainland Bridge for temporary maintenance in Lagos on Friday (24/8/18) 04583/24/8/2018/Okoya Olatunde/ICE/NAN

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Olukayode Popoola, on Monday said consultations were on for another phase of repair works to begin on the Third Mainland Bridge.

Mr Popoola told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the consultations were towards evolving perfect traffic management architecture.

“We want to do maintenance work on Third Mainland Bridge very soon. Most likely on the 24th. We may close it from 24th of July.

“We are still working out the modalities and when we perfect the traffic management plan we will move to site.

“Everything being expected for the repairs of the bridge arrived (in) the country, that is why we want to start the repairs now,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the bridge which has gone through a series of rehabilitation works was last shut in August 2018 for a three days investigative maintenance check.

Thereafter, some components needed for completion of repairs were sourced abroad because they were not available locally.

The 11.8km Third Mainland Bridge is the longest of three bridges connecting Lagos Island to the mainland.

READ ALSO: Lagos to close Marine Beach Bridge for five months

The bridge starts from Oworonshoki which is linked to the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway and the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and ends at the Adeniji Adele Interchange on Lagos Island.

It was constructed in 1990 and was the longest in Africa until 1996 when the 6th October Bridge in Cairo was completed.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application