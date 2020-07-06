Ondo SSG resigns ahead of governorship election

Related News

The Secretary to the Ondo State Government, Ifedayo Abegunde, has resigned his appointment from the Rotimi Akeredolu administration.

PREMIUM TIMES obtained his resignation letter on Monday. He also confirmed the resignation in a telephone interview.

According to him, the resignation is personal. He thanked Mr Akeredolu for the opportunity to serve the state.

When asked if he would also resign his membership from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Abegunde declined to comment.

PREMIUM TIMES understands that Mr Akeredolu and Mr Abegunde had been at loggerhead for over a month over issues surrounding the second term ambition of the governor.

Sources in the government told our correspondent that the SSG had shunned series of government activities in the past few weeks.

This development is also coming weeks after Mr Akeredolu’s deputy, Agboola Ajayi, left the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Mr Ajayi has recently been screened to contest for the PDP’s primary. On Sunday, he asked Mr Akeredolu to hand over to him having tested positive for coronavirus.



Mr Akeredolu is yet to react to the resignation of the SSG.

The Ondo governorship election is scheduled to hold in October.