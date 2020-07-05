Makinde’s deputy, two commissioners prevented from attending prayer for Ajimobi

Makinde's deputy, 2 commissioners bar from attending Ajimobi's Fidau prayer
Makinde's deputy, 2 commissioners bar from attending Ajimobi's Fidau prayer

The Oyo State Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan, was on Sunday prevented from entering the venue of eighth day Islamic ‘Firdau’ prayer for the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi.

Mr Ajimobi who died from coronavirus complications was buried last Sunday in Ibadan, the state capital.

Mr Ajimobi, who led the state as governor for eight years, was elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) while the current governor, Seyi Makinde, is a member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The state government and the Ajimobi family have been trading blames over the management of Mr Ajimobi’s illness and burial.

Florence Ajimobi, Mr Ajimobi’s wife, had expressed disappointment at what she said was the poor treatment of her husband and his family by the Oyo government.

Sunday’s Visit

On Sunday, a delegation of the Oyo State government led by Mr Olaniyan, commissioner for land Abiodun Abdul-Raheem and his energy counterpart, Seun Ashamu, were turned back from entering the venue of the prayer at the Oluyole residence of Mr Ajimobi.

Security details attached to the venue resisted Mr Olaniyan’s efforts to enter the venue and almost engaged in open confrontation with security details attached to Mr Olaniyan.

Mr Olaniyan and the two commissioners left the venue after making frantic calls to people believed to close to the family.

Mr Ajimobi’s spokesperson, Bolaji Tunji, while reacting, however, said that the prayer was a family affair.

Mr Tunji in a statement made available to journalists, on Sunday, said the deputy governor arrived at the venue after the prayer had started.

Mr Tunji, who apologised to Mr Olaniyan, also said that no one was aware that he was coming to the prayer.

“There is the need to clarify the believed presence of the Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan at the 8th day prayer of HE Senator Abiola Ajimobi, the immediate past Governor of Oyo State.

“The Deputy Governor arrived after the prayer had started.The event was strictly a family affair.

Makinde’s deputy, 2 commissioners bar from attending Ajimobi’s Fidau prayer

0

Dangote adbanner 728x90_2 (1)

“There was a need to comply with the Covid-19 protocol as established by NCDC- Social distancing, not more than 30 people in a place and seats arranged, accordingly. After which the gate was shut.

“No one was aware that the Deputy Governor was coming as neither the advance team nor the protocol informed us.

“By the time we got to the gate to usher him into the sitting room, he had left. Everything happened within a spate of 10mins.

“Through a serving senator and a former attorney-general we tried to get in touch with him that it was not to slight him and he could sit in a private sitting room provided by the family. Unfortunately, he had left. We, however, apologise to his Excellency.”

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application