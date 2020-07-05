Osun records two new deaths from coronavirus

Related News

The Osun State Government announced two new deaths from coronavirus on Saturday.

It also confirmed the discovery 14 new cases while four patients were also discharged from its treatment and isolation centre same day after testing negative for the virus.

According to the state’s Commissioner for Health, Rafiu Isamotu, through a press statement in Osogbo, the new cases were discovered following contact tracing of previous cases in the state.

He urged residents of the state to always observe the precautionary measures laid down by the government against the spread of the deadly disease.

Mr Isamotu said the latest development brings the number of confirmed cases in Osun to 165 with 95 active cases.

“With the latest development, the number of our active cases as at today, Saturday, July 4 is 95. We have 165 confirmed cases, out of which the State has successfully treated and discharged 63 patients while seven deaths have been recorded,” he stated.

READ ALSO:

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that following the rise in number of coronavirus cases recorded in Osun lately, the governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola ordered the total lockdown of four of the local government areas.

The local government areas are places where recent cases were recorded. They are Ilesa East, Ilesa West, Atakumosa East and Atakumosa West.

Mr Oyetola said the lockdown which would be for seven days in the first instance was a resolution of the meeting between the government and the stakeholders from the area.

It is expected to commence on Tuesday, July, 7.