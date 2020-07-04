UPDATED: Missing Lagos nurse found in Osun

Related News

A nurse at the Federal Medical Centre, Ebutte-Metta in Lagos State, Adetola Alao, has been found two weeks after she was declared missing.

The missing woman, a resident of Bariga, was said to have left home in a commercial bus to the hospital at about 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

There have been public service announcements put up to locate her whereabouts.

Multiple sources told PREMIUM TIMES that she was found in Ipetumodu, a community in Osun State.

In a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES Saturday, an assistant chief nursing officer at the FMC, Adedoyin Olugbodi, confirmed that Ms Alao has been found.

She noted that she is yet to arrive Lagos from Osun.

Confirming the reports, the spokesperson of the police in Osun, Yemisi Opalola, said Ms Alao was found Friday evening.

“She was found in Edunabon by a special investigation team from Lagos. They did not tell us whether she committed a crime or she was missing. They only nabbed her and left. They are on their way to Lagos as we speak,” she told our reporter.