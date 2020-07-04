Missing Lagos nurse found in Osun

Nigeria Police officers
Nigeria Police officers

A nurse at the Federal Medical Centre, Ebutte-Metta in Lagos State, Adetola Alao, has been found two weeks after she was declared missing.

The missing woman, a resident of Bariga, was said to have left home in a commercial bus to the hospital at about 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

There have been public service announcements put up to locate her whereabouts.

Multiple sources told PREMIUM TIMES that she was found in Ipetumodu, a community in Osun State.

In a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES Saturday, an assistant chief nursing officer at the FMC, Adedoyin Olugbodi, confirmed that Ms Alao has been found.

READ ALSO: Another person drowns in Lagos flood

She noted that she is yet to arrive Lagos from Osun.

As of the time of filing this report, the spokespersons of the police in Lagos and Osun states could not be reached for their reactions.

They are yet to respond to calls and texts put across by our reporter.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application