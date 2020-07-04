Missing Lagos nurse found in Osun

Related News

A nurse at the Federal Medical Centre, Ebutte-Metta in Lagos State, Adetola Alao, has been found two weeks after she was declared missing.

The missing woman, a resident of Bariga, was said to have left home in a commercial bus to the hospital at about 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.

There have been public service announcements put up to locate her whereabouts.

Multiple sources told PREMIUM TIMES that she was found in Ipetumodu, a community in Osun State.

In a telephone interview with PREMIUM TIMES Saturday, an assistant chief nursing officer at the FMC, Adedoyin Olugbodi, confirmed that Ms Alao has been found.

She noted that she is yet to arrive Lagos from Osun.

As of the time of filing this report, the spokespersons of the police in Lagos and Osun states could not be reached for their reactions.

They are yet to respond to calls and texts put across by our reporter.