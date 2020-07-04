Five dead, two missing as boat capsizes in Lagos

Related News

Five persons were confirmed dead in the early hours of Saturday, while two passengers were declared missing after a commercial boat enroute Ikorodu area of Lagos capsized.

This was contained in a release by the Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA), signed by the General Manager.

The official, Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, told PREMIUM TIMES that five persons have been confirmed dead and 14 passengers were rescued.

The official said two passengers are still missing and efforts are ongoing to recover their bodies as at 2:20 p.m. on Saturday.

The 20-passenger capacity boat, identified as Lalek Marine, was traveling from Ebutte-Ero to Ikorodu but capsized at Owode Ibeshe.

“The owner of the boat is under investigation by marine police, he left the Jetty at a late hour,” Mr Emmanuel said.

READ ALSO:

“A 20 capacity passenger boat with the name LALEK MARINE is suspected to have left Ebute Ero jetty around 8 p.m. (After approved sailing time which is 6 p.m.), and didn’t arrive st it’s destination which was Ikorodu Terminal. The boat was said to have capsized at Owode Ibeshe, not too far away from Ikorodu,” the statement noted.

Mr Emmanuel said a search operation is ongoing by a LASWA team, local boat operators, the Marine Police and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA).