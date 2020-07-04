COVID-19: Oyetola ‘locks down’ four LGAs

Related News

Following the rise in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases recorded in Osun lately, the governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola, has ordered the total lockdown of four of the local government areas of the state.

The areas are places where recent cases were recorded. They are Ilesa East, Ilesa West, Atakumosa East and Atakumosa West.

This was communicated to journalists on Saturday in a statement by the state’s commissioner for information, Funke Egbemode.

She disclosed that the lockdown which would be for seven days in the first instance was a resolution between the government and the ‘stakeholders’ from the area. It is expected to commence on Tuesday, July, 7.

She said “government had every reason to believe that it was already witnessing what looked more like a community transmission in the area and as such there was need to come up with measures to arrest the trend.”

Only those on essential duties such as health, fire service, environmental officials, security personnel, power and water supply agencies, media and telecommunication officers will be allowed to move,” she added.

“As you are all aware, the Federal Government, a few days ago lifted the ban on inter-state travel in the country. We have, therefore, lifted ours too. But our relaxation guidelines still subsists except for four local government areas, namely; Ilesa West, Ilesa East, Atakumosa West and Atakumosa East Local Government areas where we have now ordered a one-week lockdown, effective Tuesday, July 7.

“For the avoidance of doubt, our curfew will still run from 9.p.m to 5.a.m daily in other parts of the State, except the locked down LGAs. In furtherance to the above, for the other parts of the State, the ban on political, public, religious, and any kind of gatherings under whatever guise remain in force, while worship centres must adhere strictly to government’s guidelines guiding their re-opening. Government will not hesitate to shut down any of the worship centres that violates our guidelines.”

“For the four local government areas, all markets will remain shut, only neighbourhood markets and pharmacies will be allowed to open. There must be strict adherence to stipulated physical distancing, the use of face masks, and observance of all other precautionary measures and established protocols of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“To this end, we urge citizens and residents of the affected communities to take advantage of the hours between now and Monday to stock up provisions that will last them one week in the first instance.We have mandated and mobilised the state’s task force and security operatives to strictly enforce the measures.”

So far, Osun has 151 confirmed cases. It currently has 87 active cases and had discharged 59 patients. Five deaths have been recorded