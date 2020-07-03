COVID-19: Ogun extends restrictions for two weeks

Related News

The Ogun State government has extended the lockdown restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic for another two weeks.

In his address of Friday, Governor Dapo Abiodun said the five working days in the week are still open for business with only Saturday and Sunday as lockdown days.

Also, commercial activities are not permitted on weekends while churches and mosques activities will remain closed.

He said there will be “observation of dusk-to-dawn curfew as directed by the Presidential Task Force (PTF) i.e. between 10.00 pm and 4.00 am daily.”

On transportation, Mr Abiodun noted that one passenger is still allowed for motorcycles and two passengers only for tricycles while cabs and buses have 60 carrying capacity.

He added that the measure to arrest and impound any driver that contravenes the protocols is still in force.

“The Governor further explained that the COVID-19 Task Force in markets will continue to ensure physical distancing, availability of handwashing facilities, and use of gloves and facemasks for traders.

“Gyms,event centres, cinemas, arcades, bars, casinos, nightclubs, swimming pools, barber-shops, spas, beauty Salons, and all public parks, including those in private residential estates, are still not allowed to operate.

“Restaurants are permitted to provide only take-away services and should also ensure that there are no more than 10-15 customers at a time with physical distancing measures in place. Guidelines for eat-in services are still being fine-tuned,” the statement read in parts.

As of the time of filing this report, there are 15, 693 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, while 10, 801 have recovered, discharged.

A total of 616 persons have also lost their lives to the pandemic.