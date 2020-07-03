Ondo 2020: PDP disqualifies two aspirants

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disqualified two of its nine aspirants jostling to clinch its ticket for the gubernatorial election

The chairman of the screening panel and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, made this known at the end of the exercise.

“Unfortunately, two of our aspirants did not pass the litmus test,” Mr Dogara told journalists.

He stated that the disqualified candidates could go to the appeal panel if they feel unsatisfied.

More details shortly…