Ondo 2020: PDP disqualifies two aspirants

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has disqualified two of its nine aspirants jostling to clinch its ticket for the gubernatorial election
The chairman of the screening panel and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, made this known at the end of the exercise.
“Unfortunately, two of our aspirants did not pass the litmus test,” Mr Dogara told journalists.
He stated that the disqualified candidates could go to the appeal panel if they feel unsatisfied.
More details shortly…
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...
Nasir Ayitogo is a National Assembly correspondent at PREMIUM TIMES. He is a graduate of Theatre and Media Arts from Nasarawa State University, Keffi, where he also obtained an Masters’s degree in Public Relations and Advertising. Twitter: @nastogo
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on