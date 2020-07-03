Alleged Cultism: Polytechnic recalls SUG president

Related News

The management of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro (FPI) has reinstated the suspended president of the Student Union Government (SUG) of the institution, Adegboye Olatunji.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Olatunji, alongside one Olarewaju Taiwo, was arrested for allegedly aiding cultism and supervising initiation of new members into the cult.

The police, in February, said the two students were arrested following a tip-off that some people suspected to be cultists were sighted in a bush at Gbogidi area of Ilaro where they were initiating new members.

The two persons arrested in full regalia of the dreaded Black Axe cult group were remanded in police custody at the Ilaro Divisional Headquarters.

Although Mr Olatunji proclaimed his innocence, he was suspended from the school on February 11 for alleged involvement in cultism.

But in a letter dated July 2, the school management recalled the student leader.

The letter was signed by the institution’s Registrar, Funke Osore.

According to the letter, the reinstatement of the SUG president was based on the intervention of the state government in the matter.

The letter said a meeting was held and coordinated by the Secretary to the Ogun State Government (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi.

It said the meeting had in attendance the advisers to the governor on Security, Labour, Students Matters and representatives of the State Security Services (SSS) in the state.

Also in attendance were executives of the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) in Ogun, the Rector of the Polytechnic and the Deputy Registrar.

“A follow-up letter after the meeting signed by the SSG, Tokunbo Talabi, directed that the status quo be maintained pending the outcome of the court case of cultism instituted against you.

“Accordingly, the academic board at its meeting held on Thursday, July 2, took into consideration the intervention of state government which results to restore your studentship with some conditions:

“A letter of certification from your guarantors, that is, the Ogun government and DSS to maintain law and order for the period of your studentship in the institution and community,” the letter read in parts.

Reacting to the reinstatement, the spokesperson of NANS Zone D, Kazeem Olalekan, expressed happiness, describing it as a victory for all Nigerian students.

“It shows that indeed, freedom cometh by struggle and that, if we fight, we may win, but we have definitely failed if we don’t.

“The position of the association is unambiguous when it comes to the issue of victimisation and our solidarity is always with the oppressed,” he told PREMIUM TIMES Friday evening.