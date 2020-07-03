UPDATED: Lagos announces reopening of schools for graduating students

Related News

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has announced August 3 for the resumption of students in transitional classes in the state.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said the resumption applies to only students in Senior Secondary 3 (SS3) and Technical College 3 (TEC), while dates for JSS3 and other classes will be announced later.

The governor disclosed that the decision was made by stakeholders in the state.

The Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 earlier approved a “safe reopening” of schools nationwide for students in graduating classes to resume preparations for final examinations.

While announcing the date for reopening Lagos schools on Friday, Mr Sanwo-Olu said no boarding activities will be permitted and all schools are expected to open strictly for day schooling.

“All schools and educational institutions will remain closed. We continue to support online teaching of curriculum during this period.

“However, students in transitional classes, who have mandatory Public exams ahead of them are permitted to resume at only day schools as soon as possible for revision classes and examination. All educational establishments are to follow established public health guidelines and protocol for re-opening the schools for these categories of students.

“For the avoidance of doubt, students impacted by this directive are those in primary 6; J.S.3 and S.S.3. Commencement dates for this opening will be announced after such schools have met the required guidelines and protocols and provision of essentials for both students and teachers alike,” Mr Sanwo-Olu said.

He added that tertiary institutions are to continue their online academic activities which are at various advanced stages.

Schools are also expected to comply with all the health guidelines in ensuring that schooling environments are safe for students.

The governor further said all restrictions applying to mass gatherings will remain in force as not more than 20 persons are permitted in a single gathering.

Places of worship, social and event centres, social clubs, bars, day and night clubs, cinemas, games arcades, beaches and beach fronts, gyms and spas continue to remain closed in the state.

Opening times for government and private offices, markets, supermarkets, eateries still remain in force, while eateries and restaurants are to continue to open as normal for takeout only.

As of Friday, Lagos State has 10,639 confirmed cases of coronavirus, out of which 2,681 have fully recovered and have been discharged, while 177 have died.

“We take very seriously the fact that we are the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria. For us in Lagos State it is a constant call-to-action; a strong reminder of the responsibilities that lie upon us, to be aggressive and proactive in our response, and to show leadership on the sub-national level.

“Mask usage is mandatory in public places. We are asking offices and business and commercial premises to refuse entry to any persons not wearing masks, in line with the Presidential Task Force directive on “No mask, no entry. No mask, no service,” the governor said.

Mr Sanwo-Olu said enforcement agencies will begin to charge defaulters to court, as the period of grace is now over.

Lagos residents are encouraged to lodge all COVID-19 related complaints to the hotline; 08000CORONA.