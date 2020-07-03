PHOTOS: Social distancing rule breached at Ondo commissioner’s burial

Social distancing rule advised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to check the spread of coronavirus was breached in Ondo State on Friday during the burial rites of the late commissioner for health, Wahab Adegbenro.

PREMIUM TIMES obtained pictures of hundreds of residents who failed to observe social distancing at the burial in Akure.

A video had earlier shown the governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu, sneezing in public without a face mask, days before he was tested positive for the virus.

Mr Adegbenro died of COVID- 19 complications at the state’s infectious disease hospital on Thursday.

The senior special assistant to the governor on special duties, Odebowale Oladoyin, also confirmed the death of Mr Adegbenro but was silent on COVID-19 allegations.

Mr Adegbenro died two days after he handed over a report confirming Mr Akeredolu’s positive result to the governor.

“…Just on Monday, I disclosed my COVID-19 status following a medical report that was handed over to me by Dr Wahab himself. I am still in self Isolation.

“We have lost a friend, colleague and a dedicated professional. I am pained by this loss. We know we have lost a dependable ally with fatherly mien. It is my fervent belief that he would be remembered for his official endeavour,” the governor said in a condolence message to his late ally.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that Oluwole Ige, the Chief Medical Director of the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Akure, and Betty Akeredolu – wife of the governor also tested positive for Coronavirus on Thursday.

PHOTOS:

