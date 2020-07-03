Ekiti APC Crisis: Fayose says Ojudu, Adeyeye not welcome in PDP

Related News

A former governor in Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has advised the Special Adviser to the President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters, Babafemi Ojudu, and a former Minister of Works, Adedayo Adeyeye, against joining the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) because “they have no electoral value.”

Mr Fayose said this in reaction to the crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti.

Mr Ojudu has been locked in a political feud with Governor Kayode Fayemi, who is also a member of the party.

Last Sunday, some members of APC, including Mr Ojudu and Mr Adeyeye, raised an alarm that there were plans to suspend them from the party.

The members, in a joint statement, said they have given their best at different times to build the party through hard times and would not want APC suffer reversal of fortunes under Mr Fayemi’s watch.

They accused the governor of not performing and also accused him of misusing public funds, allegations that Mr Fayemi is yet to publicly debunk.

Speaking through his spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, on Thursday, Mr Fayose, in a statement, said the PDP cannot accommodate folks like Mr Ojudu and Mr Adeyeye.

“Apart from not having electoral value, they (Ojudu and Adeyeye) are blackmailers and individuals whose needs are insatiable. Above all, God’s anger has caught up with them in their inordinate quest for power,” he said.

He said Mr Buhari’s aide is “an opportunist, who is always fighting for selfish gains. He fought against Niyi Adebayo, myself, Segun Oni and he is fighting Fayemi now. Who will please him in Ekiti?

“As for us in the PDP, we are not interested in making any gain from the reckless political life of a man who does nothing other than to destroy the government of Ekiti,” the former governor said.

No PDP even in death – Ojudu

Mr Fayose’s statement was in response to an earlier statement made by Mr Ojudu against PDP.

“When a couple of days ago I wrote that APC, unlike PDP, will soon resolve her issues some didn’t believe… Don’t get me wrong. I am not saying things are perfect now but think about it, no organization, just as no human being, is perfect,” he said.

“Wherever two or three people are gathered in pursuit of interests, there must be conflict. It is the ability by the custodian of the larger interest to resolve the conflicts that makes for the resilience of such a group. Make no mistake about it, there will still be conflicts in the future. It is the way we are able to resolve it that makes the difference between us and PDP.

“…As I said today (Sunday) on a radio programme, if I die and someone brings PDP flag close to my coffin, I will wake up, tear it, burn it and go back to sleep.”