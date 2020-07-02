PDP screens aspirants for Ondo governorship poll

PDP National Chairman, Uche Secondus
The Peoples Democratic Party on Thursday in Abuja screened aspirants for Ondo State governorship election ahead of the party’s primaries slated for July 22 and July 23.

The party’s aspirants include the incumbent deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi, Eyitayo Jegede, Boluwaji Kunlere, Eddy Olafeso, Ben Okunomo, Bode Ayorinde, Bamidele Akingboye, Godday Erewa and Sola Ebiseeni.

The party had on Wednesday announced the immediate past speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, as chairman of the screening committee.

Other members of the committee are Zainab Kure, Fred Agbedi and Ndubuisi Agwuama while Bunmi Jenyo serves as secretary.

The exercise was still in progress as at the time of filing this report.

Speaking with reporters, Mr Ebiseeni described the screening as free and fair.(NAN)

