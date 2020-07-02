PDP dissolves, reconstitutes South west caretaker committee

Related News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the dissolution of its South-west zonal caretaker committee.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Thursday, the party announced a new caretaker committee.

The dissolution is coming about three months to the Ondo State governorship election and few weeks to the PDP primary for the election.

The party had also dissolved its South-south zonal caretaker committee few weeks to the Edo State gubernatorial primary election.

Thursday’s dissolution was done by the National Working Committee (NWC), according to Mr Ologbondiyan, pursuant to Sections 29 (2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution.

The party also constituted a new South West Zonal Caretaker Committee with Dayo Ogungbenro as Chairman and Daisi Akinniran as Secretary.

Other members of the committee are Taiwo Kuye, Adeola Ogunrinde, Oyebola Awolowo, Prince Olagbegi, Funmi Oguns and Owokoniran Wahab.

“The new Caretaker Committee is to pilot the affairs of the party in the South West Zone for a period not exceeding three months (90) days as prescribed by section 32(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution pending the conduct of elective zonal congress.”

“The NWC enjoins all leaders and members of our great party in the South West zone to continue to work together in harmony especially as the party join forces with the people of Ondo state for a successful governorship election in September.”