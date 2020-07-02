Coronavirus: Osun govt confirms 24 new cases, discharges 11

Gboyega Oyeola, Governor of Osun state. [PHOTO: THISDAYLIVE]
Gboyega Oyeola [PHOTO: THISDAYLIVE]

The Osun State Government has confirmed 24 new cases of coronavirus in the state.

An official also said 11 others were discharged after testing negative twice on Thursday.

According to a statement made available in Osogbo by the state’s commissioner for health, Rafiu Isamotu, the new cases were detected from contact tracing of previous cases in the Ilesa, Ile Ife and Osogbo areas of the state.

“Lack of strict adherence to safety protocols and guidelines by our people is one of the main reasons for the sudden rise in our COVID-19 cases.

“But with the sentence of a defaulter to 30 days’ imprisonment, we have shown our resolve to enforce these safety protocols and guidelines.”

He appealed to residents to always observe all the precautionary measures against the spread of the virus

“With the latest development, the number of our active cases as at today, Thursday, July 2, is 87.

“We have 151 confirmed cases, out of which the state has successfully treated and discharged 59 patients while five deaths have been recorded,” the commissioner added.

