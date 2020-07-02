COVID-19: Akeredolu speaks on commissioner’s death

Related News

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has reacted to the death of one of his commissioners, Wahab Adegbenro.

Mr Adegbenro, the state’s commissioner for health, died from COVID-19 complications on Thursday.

Multiple sources in the government house told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Adegbenro died at the state’s infectious disease hospital.

Mr Akeredolu had also tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Reacting to Mr Adegbenro’s death, in a video on Thursday evening, Mr Akeredolu said the state has lost its most dutiful commissioner.

“He was not only our commissioner for health, he was the chairman of our committee on COVID-19. Although, I had ordered the information commissioner to issue a statement but I find it important to address our people of Ondo State for obvious reasons.

“Just on Monday, I disclosed my COVID-19 status following medical report that was handed over to me by Dr Wahab himself. I am still in self Isolation.”

“We have lost a friend, colleague and a dedicated professional. I am pained by this loss. We know we have lost a dependable ally with fatherly mayhem. It is my fervent believe that he would be remembered for his official endeavour.”

Hours after Mr Adegbenro’s death, Oluwole Ige, the Chief Medical Director of the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Akure, also tested positive for coronavirus.