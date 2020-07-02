CMD of teaching hospital tests positive for COVID-19

Related News

The Chief Medical Director of the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Akure, Ondo State, Oluwole Ige, has tested positive for coronavirus.

This was announced few hours after the state’s health commissioner, Wahab Adegbenro, died from COVID-19 complications on Thursday.

Multiple sources in the government house told PREMIUM TIMES that Mr Adegbenro died at the state’s infectious disease hospital.

The Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Special Duties, Odebowale Oladoyin, confirmed the death but was silent on the cause of the death.

This development comes two days after Governor Rotimi Akeredolu tested positive for coronavirus.

He has since urged all his cabinet members to go for compulsory test.

According to a statement by Adeeyo Babatunde, spokesperson of the teaching hospital, the CMD is currently receiving treatment at the isolation centre.

“This is to inform the members of staff of University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital and the general public that the Chief Medical Director was positive to COVID-19 test conducted on him after he exhibited symptoms relating to Corona virus disease.

“However, the CMD is currently being treated and he is responding to the treatment positively.

“All members of staff of the Teaching Hospital and the general public are hereby advised to go about their normal duties and continue to observe universal precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic, as we also wish the CMD quick recovery.”