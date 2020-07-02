Ondo 2020: Dogara heads PDP panel screening candidates

Former Speaker, House of Representative, Yakubu Dogara.
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will hold a screening for aspirants today in Abuja, ahead of the Ondo State governorship race, an official has confirmed.

The leadership of the party has also named former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, as chairman of a five-member screening committee.

Others in the committee are Bunmi Jenyo (secretary), Zainab Kure, Fred Agbedi, and Ndubuisi Agwuama.

According to a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, national publicity secretary of the party, “the screening is scheduled to hold on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at the NWC Hall at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja at 10 a.m.”

Equally, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it would not embark on new registration of voters, distribute PVCs, nor carry out transfer and replacement of lost or defaced PVCs owing to the ravaging coronavirus.

Speaking at a press briefing in Akure on Wednesday, the Resident Electoral Commissioner for INEC in Ondo, Rufus Akeju, reportedly said the state has 1,822,346 registered voters with 1,478,470 PVCs collected.

Over 500,000 likely potential voters in Ondo may be disenfranchised in the October 10 governorship election as there are over 372,888 uncollected PVCs in the state. Also the number of persons that have turned 18 since the last voter registration are said to be over 200,000.

Mr Akeju, however, stated the new measures put in place was to mitigate the new challenge thrown up by COVID-19 pandemic.

He also urged political parties to be democratic and avoid violence.

