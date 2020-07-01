Kidnapped victims regain freedom in Ondo

Nigerian Police
Nigerian Police

After spending five days in captivity, eight passengers kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Ondo regained freedom on Tuesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how nine persons were intercepted in a Toyota Sienna space bus at Isua-Akoko axis in Akoko South East Local Government Area of Ondo State last Friday.

They were on their way to Lagos from Abuja. One of the victims escaped on the same day of the incident.

The abductors demanded N100 million.

The other eight regained freedom today after paying unspecified ransom, one of the victims’ family member told PREMIUM TIMES.

“We paid the ransom yesterday and they freed all of them today,” the source said.

Confirming the release of the victims, the state police spokesperson, Tee-Leo Ikoro, in a telephone interview said all the eight victims are now with their families.

Asked if ransom was paid, he simply said: “I am not sure about that. The command is not aware of money paid. But victims have regained freedom after efforts by security operatives who combed the bush and forced the kidnappers to leave the victims and run away.”

He further said the police are working on apprehending the kidnappers.

In May, PREMIUM TIMES reported how kidnapping for ransom has become rampant in all parts of the country.

Between the year 2011 and 2020, Nigerians paid at least $18.34 million (N7 billion) as ransom to kidnappers, a report on the country’s thriving ‘kidnap industry’ shows.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application