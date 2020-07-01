Kidnapped victims regain freedom in Ondo

Related News

After spending five days in captivity, eight passengers kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Ondo regained freedom on Tuesday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how nine persons were intercepted in a Toyota Sienna space bus at Isua-Akoko axis in Akoko South East Local Government Area of Ondo State last Friday.

They were on their way to Lagos from Abuja. One of the victims escaped on the same day of the incident.

The abductors demanded N100 million.

The other eight regained freedom today after paying unspecified ransom, one of the victims’ family member told PREMIUM TIMES.

“We paid the ransom yesterday and they freed all of them today,” the source said.

Confirming the release of the victims, the state police spokesperson, Tee-Leo Ikoro, in a telephone interview said all the eight victims are now with their families.

Asked if ransom was paid, he simply said: “I am not sure about that. The command is not aware of money paid. But victims have regained freedom after efforts by security operatives who combed the bush and forced the kidnappers to leave the victims and run away.”

He further said the police are working on apprehending the kidnappers.

In May, PREMIUM TIMES reported how kidnapping for ransom has become rampant in all parts of the country.

Between the year 2011 and 2020, Nigerians paid at least $18.34 million (N7 billion) as ransom to kidnappers, a report on the country’s thriving ‘kidnap industry’ shows.