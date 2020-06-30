Lagos CJ frees 18 inmates of Kirikiri Medium Correctional Centre

Kirikiri prison
Kirikiri prison

As part of measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Chief Judge of Lagos, Kazeem Alogba, on Tuesday, granted freedom to 18 inmates of Kirikiri Medium Security Correctional Centre.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the release of the inmates followed President Muhammadu Buhari’s order and further directive by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad, to heads of courts to decongest correctional centres to curtail the spread of the disease among inmates.

The freed inmates, who had been incarcerated since 2016 for offences, such as stealing, burglary and fraudulent conversion, gained freedom at the event, themed: “Correctional Centres Decongestion Exercise.”

They were released under the power vested on the Chief Judge under Section 1(1) of the Criminal Justice Release from Custody (Special Provisions) Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2007.

In his address, Mr Alogba admonished the freed prisoners to ‘go and sin no more’, adding that they should not breach the law again.

He warned that if any of them was found in breach of the law again, he/she would serve the full length of terms of imprisonment of his/her offences.

Mr Alogba said that the prison decongestion exercise did not begin immediately after the orders of the president and the CJN because of the peculiarity of Lagos and the condition of the custodial centres in the state.

He said because Lagos had a large number of defendants, due diligence had to be conducted on the submitted list to determine those who met the required qualifications.

“The exercise was also delayed to avoid past experiences, where people whose cases were going on well in court and nearing judgment, were released only to discover they were not qualified for such prerogative of mercy.

“We took so much time in doing a thorough and painstaking exercise on the information and the list provided us.

“We had to contact relevant courts handling their cases and other stakeholders, and cross-check records all through so that those we are processing are not those whose cases are in court and are making progress,” he said.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: What we’re doing to prevent outbreak at prisons – Minister

Earlier, in his address of welcome, the Controller of the Lagos State Command of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS), Samuel Iyakoreagh, commended the chief judge and other judges for their efforts at ensuring that only those qualified benefited from the exercise.

Mr Iyakoreagh noted that such exercise would assist the correctional centre in the management of other inmates.

He, however, appealed to Alogba to help the centre to liaise with the state government for reconstruction of the roads leading to the Kirikiri Medium Security Correctional Centre.

“Most times, when we leave the courts with inmates, we do not arrive at the correctional centre until it is very late, due to bad conditions of the roads.

Dangote adbanner 728x90_2 (1)

“The bad roads constitute threats to our lives while conveying the inmates,” he said.

(NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application