Akeredolu directs commissioners, others to undergo COVID-19 test

The governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has directed all members of his cabinet, and others who have had close contacts with him in the last few weeks to undergo compulsory COVID-19 tests.

This was contained in a statement made available to journalists in Akure by the state’s commissioner for information, Donald Ojogo, on Tuesday.

“Mr Governor trusts in God that all will be well even as he seeks the prayers of all and sundry during this period,” the official said. ”He said his cabinet members and others who have had contact with him to go for a test as there is nothing to fear and no component of Government business will be adversely affected within the period of the Governor’s self-isolation.”

”In this regard, Mr Governor calls on all to be steadfast and remain committed to his or her assigned official responsibilities.

“Mr Governor calls on his campaign team to continue with all planned events and itineraries as regards the re-run project. We shall win and win big, he assures,” the statement partly read.

This is coming the same day the governor was confirmed positive for the disease. With the development, Mr Akeredolu becomes the fourth incumbent governor to test positive for COVID-19.

Governors, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Seyi Makinde of Oyo and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi recovered after testing positive for the disease.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia is currently undergoing treatment for the disease while his counterpart in Delta, Ifeanyi Okowa, is self-quarantining after his daughter tested positive for COVID-19.

Other governors, including Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti and Godwin Obaseki of Edo, had also self-isolated after coming in contact with infected people. They later tested negative for the disease.

The immediate past governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, died last week from complications triggered by the disease.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria in February, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control said 132,304 samples have been tested.

As of midnight Monday, there were 15,255 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, while 9,402 have recovered and have been discharged.