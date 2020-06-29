Coronavirus: Recoveries at Lagos isolation centres exceed 1500

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu
The number of patients successfully managed and discharged from coronavirus isolation centres in Lagos rose above 1,500 as more people were discharged on Sunday.

The Lagos State Ministry of Health announced on Sunday that 93 more patients have been discharged following their recovery.

The patients, including 11 foreign nationals tested negative to the virus and were reunited with society.

The state last week announced more than 5,000 people had recovered outside of the isolation centres.

“Today, 93 fully recovered COVID19-Lagos patients; 16 females & 77 males including 11 foreign nationals were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with society.

“The patients; 11 from Agidingbi, 22 from Gbagada, 36 from Lekki, 8 from Eti-Osa (LandMark), 9 from Onikan and 7 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after full recovery and testing negative to COVID-19,” the ministry wrote.

The actual number of discharged patients as of Monday cannot be ascertained as there are discrepancies in the figures given by the state Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Lagos State recorded 118 new cases of infection on Sunday, increasing the total confirmed cases to 10,144, with 8426 active cases, 1592 discharged cases and 126 deaths.

Lagos residents are encouraged to keep abiding by all the health guidelines by practicing physical distancing, proper hand hygiene and use face masks in public places.

Coronavirus factsheet

