Lagos govt commissions 150-bed isolation centre

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State Government on Sunday commissioned a newly-equipped 150-bed isolation centre at the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

The facility was donated by the private sector coalition against COVID-19 (CACOVID) to help in combating the spread of the virus.

With the newly donated isolation centre, the bed-capacity in Lagos state is now 797, an increase from 647.

While commissioning the isolation centre, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said that the facility will help the state in tackling the pandemic.

“Today, we unveiled a 150-bed isolation centre at the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba which increases our capacity to tackle the spread of COVID19. We thank the Private Sector Coalition Against COVID19 for delivering this well equipped facility.

“Lagos is rising to the task of beating back COVID19 because of the work of our amazing health workers, private partners, @NCDCgov, the Federal Government, and residents who follow the strict guidelines we have laid down,” he said in a statement.

Breakdown

The breakdown of isolation centres in Lagos as of Monday is as follows;

Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba – 115

Onikan – 100

LUTH – 60

Gbagada – 180

Landmark – 81

Agidingbi – 47

Lekki – 45

Dangote adbanner 728x90_2 (1)

First Cardiology Consultant Hospital – 15

Paelon Memorial – 11

Vedic – 20

Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba – 150

Total: 797

The state governor further revealed plans of the state to build an ‘international infectious disease research centre’ at IDH, Yaba, Post COVID-19.

“We are committing to putting in place a purpose built international infectious disease research centre in this hospital post-COVID. We will ramp up our infrastructure and capacity and will definitely not wait for a pandemic to come upon us again before everything is in place,” he said.

Mr Sanwo-Olu urged Lagos residents to remain cautious and prevent themselves from contracting COVID-19.

He encouraged citizens “to wear face masks in public spaces, practise hand hygiene and physical distancing.”

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application