Coronavirus: Lagos discharges 55 more patients

The Lagos State Ministry of Health said an additional 55 patients have recovered from coronavirus infection and have been discharged from the Isolation centres.

The discharged patients include 16 foreign nationals, while others are Nigerians.

Giving the update on its Twitter handle on Saturday, the ministry disclosed that the patients tested negative to the virus and have been reunited with the society.

This brings the total recoveries in the state to 1,419, the ministry wrote.

“55 fully recovered COVID-19 Lagos patients; 16 females & 39 males including 16 foreign nationals were discharged from our Isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 14 from Onikan, 5 from Gbagada, 5 from Mainland Hospital, Yaba, 8 from Agidingbi, 6 from Lekki, 4 from Eti-Osa (LandMark), 4 from First Cardiology & 9 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged after testing negative to COVID-19.

“With this, the number of COVID-19 cases successfully managed & discharged in Lagos has risen to 1419,” the ministry wrote.

The permanent secretary of the ministry, Olusegun Ogboye, earlier said the total discharged cases in the state was 1,470. He said this on Friday during a COVID-19 situation update at the state secretariat.

Meanwhile, the total discharged cases updated by the Lagos ministry stands at 1,419 as of Sunday.

When PREMIUM TIMES contacted the spokesperson of the ministry of health, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, on the discrepancy between the figures, he said the figures on the Twitter handle of the ministry should be followed.

Nigeria recorded 779 new cases of coronavirus infection on Saturday, out of which 258 were recorded in Lagos.

The total confirmed cases in Lagos stands at 10,026, while Nigeria has 24,077 cases as a whole.

The state enjoined residents to continue to adhere strictly to physical distancing, proper hand hygiene and other health regulations.