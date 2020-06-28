VIDEO: Ajimobi’s body arrives for burial

Related News

PREMIUM TIMES has obtained a short video showing the commencement of the burial of Abiola Ajimobi, a former governor of Oyo State.

Mr Ajimobi was buried at his Ibadan home on Sunday morning.

He died on Thursday due to coronavirus complications.

He was 70.

The 29 seconds video shows the coffin containing Mr Ajimobi’s body being carried from a bus at his Oluyole estate home in Ibadan.

All the coffin bearers wore face masks and gloves as a precaution to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

There was also a heavy security presence in the area while the former governor was buried a couple of hours before the earlier announced time.

The burial was attended by prominent Islamic clerics including Kunle Saani, Muideen Bello, and the Chief Imam of Ibadan, Abubakri Abdulganiyu.

Watch the video below: