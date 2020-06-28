VIDEO: Ajimobi’s body arrives for burial

Ajimobi's body arrives for burial
Late Abiola Ajimobi's body arrives for burial

PREMIUM TIMES has obtained a short video showing the commencement of the burial of Abiola Ajimobi, a former governor of Oyo State.

Mr Ajimobi was buried at his Ibadan home on Sunday morning.

He died on Thursday due to coronavirus complications.

He was 70.

The 29 seconds video shows the coffin containing Mr Ajimobi’s body being carried from a bus at his Oluyole estate home in Ibadan.

All the coffin bearers wore face masks and gloves as a precaution to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

There was also a heavy security presence in the area while the former governor was buried a couple of hours before the earlier announced time.

The burial was attended by prominent Islamic clerics including Kunle Saani, Muideen Bello, and the Chief Imam of Ibadan, Abubakri Abdulganiyu.

Watch the video below:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application