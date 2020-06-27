Why Oyo shut down five hospitals – Official

The Oyo State government shut down five hospitals because they contravened the laws guiding the establishment and operation of hospitals in the state, the commissioner for health, Bashir Bello, has said.

Mr Bello, who is also the head of the state’s task force on private hospitals, said some of the hospitals engaged quacks while others did not have an approval-of-premises permit.

Three of the health facilities are located in Ibadan, while the remaining two are in Saki, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

“These people are practising quackery and they are killing people,” said the commissioner.
“They are not qualified, the environment is not good, no qualified personnel, no scientific orientation, nothing. They are just doing what they like and people’s lives are in danger.”

While expressing concern over the lackadaisical attitude of some owners of private health facilities in the state, Mr Bello reiterated that the government would not tolerate quackery in the sector.

He said the state would continue to promote good practices with a view to ensuring quality health care delivery.

He advised residents to patronise government-accredited private health facilities, which according to him would have Oyo state government accredited logo displayed to avoid being victims of quackery.

He, however, assured reopening of concerned facilities the moment their owners fulfil all the requirements.

“When we went to Saki too the other time, one of them was using a room where people are living.

“As we know that one of the pillars of this present administration is health, we are not compromising this, we need to move and make sure our people are been well taken care of by qualified personnel, with good facilities.”

