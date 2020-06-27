COVID-19: Over 5,000 recovered outside Lagos isolation centres

Related News

The permanent secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Olusegun Ogboye, has said 5,064 patients of the 9,497 confirmed cases of coronavirus as at Friday have recovered in the community.

This is different from those who recovered at the state’s isolation centres, which Mr Ogboye said was 1470.

It means 6,534 have recovered in the state so far.

The official, through his released statistics, also revealed that over a quarter of those tested were positive.

Mr Ogboye said this on Friday during a situation analysis of COVID-19 in Lagos.

He said a total number of 35,127 tests have been done in the state, with 9497 positive cases, which amounts to 27.1 per cent of the total tests done, adding that the state is doing targeted testing and not general screening test.

Mr Ogboye said only 447 patients out of the 9,497 confirmed cases are currently admitted at the isolation facilities, while 1470 have been discharged.

“Of the above number of confirmed cases (9497), 1,470 were admitted and discharged from the State’s COVID care centres, 447 patients are currently admitted in our various COVID care centres, majority of the balance 2,381 have not been picked up due to declined pickup and wrong information. Seven patients were either evacuated or transferred out of our COVID care centres while 128 patients representing 1.3 percent who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Lagos State have died,” he said.

Lagos has a total bed capacity of 674 according to the breakdown given by the permanent secretary. Below is a list of the isolation centres in Lagos and their bed capacity;

Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba – 115

Onikan – 100

LUTH – 60

Gbagada – 180

Landmark – 81

Agidingbi – 47

Lekki – 45

First Cardiology Consultant Hospital – 15

Paelon Memorial – 11

Vedic – 20

Epicentre

Mr Ogboye further said that Lagos accounts for 42 per cent of the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, and only 23.6 percent of the recorded deaths.

The death toll from coronavirus in Lagos as of Friday is 128. Deaths from COVID-19 in Nigeria rose to 554 on Friday, an additional five deaths from the 549 deaths recorded the previous day.

Mr Ogboye further said Lagos is doing 1629 tests per million of the population and will transit to home based care option for people who have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic in the next few weeks.

“To cope with the numbers of positive cases we have incorporated what we call the home based care or the decentralization of isolation centers. In the community we will be looking for homes where people will be adequately isolated in their environment which does not pose danger to other members of the community, ” he said.

Lagos recorded 258 new cases on Friday, bring the total confirmed cases to 9,741.

Improvement

Meanwhile, Akin Abayomi, the Commissioner for Health in Lagos said the state has accredited seven private laboratories to boost its testing capacity and three private hospitals for case management.

The accredited laboratories are: Total Medical Services, Sylab, 54gene, Mebbury Medical Services, Biologix Medical Services, 02 Medical Services and Clina Lancent Laboratory.