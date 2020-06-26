Ondo 2020: Deputy governor submits PDP form

Hon Alfred Agboola Ajayi, Ondo State Deputy Governor
Hon Alfred Agboola Ajayi, Ondo State Deputy Governor [Photo: Ondo State Website]

The Ondo State deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, on Friday submitted his interest form to take part in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary for the governorship election in the state.

He submitted the expression of interest form at PDP secretariat in Abuja.

“I submitted my PDP nomination and expression of interest forms at the National Headquarters of the party, Wadata House, Abuja today Friday, 26th June 2020. We’re making tremendous progress!”, he wrote on Twitter.

Mr Ajayi’s spokesperson, Tope Okeowo, also confirmed his principal’s interest to PREMIUM TIMES late Friday evening.

“The deputy governor submitted his interest form today and he would be contesting in the primary election all things being equal,” Mr Okeowo said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Agboola resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) last week. He joined the opposition PDP on Sunday and was welcomed by the party’s national chairman, Uche Secondus, in Akure on Monday

READ ALSO: Ondo deputy governor’s defection, a boost for PDP – Secondus

This came after he was prevented from leaving the government house in Akure in an official vehicle by the state’s commissioner of police, Bolaji Salami, on Saturday.

Mr Salami said he recently caught wind of Mr Ajayi’s moves to defect from the APC to PDP, an action he said should render him unqualified for some official benefits.

In response, Mr Ajayi argued that he ought to enjoy the perks of office as an incumbent deputy governor. He said he used his personal funds to buy the Toyota Hilux truck from which he was being denied access.

Mr Akeredolu in a statement signed by his spokesperson, Segun Ajiboye, on Sunday, said reports linking him to the incident were false. He said he did not ask the commissioner of police to restrain his deputy from leaving the Government House.

The deputy governor earlier this week alleged that Mr Akeredolu was making illegal moves to impeach him through financial inducement of state’s lawmakers, an allegation that was denied by the governor and the state assembly.

On Wednesday, Mr Ajayi also alleged that there were plans to withdraw his police escort, an allegation denied by the police commissioner.

Mr Agboola has said he will not resign as Ondo deputy governor despite leaving the APC.

